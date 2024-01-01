1 Egyptian pound to Georgian laris

Convert EGP to GEL at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₾0.05599 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
EGP to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 EGP to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05680.0568
Low0.05590.0546
Average0.05620.0557
Change0.08%-0.25%
1 EGP to GEL stats

The performance of EGP to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0568 and a 30 day low of 0.0559. This means the 30 day average was 0.0562. The change for EGP to GEL was 0.08.

The performance of EGP to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0568 and a 90 day low of 0.0546. This means the 90 day average was 0.0557. The change for EGP to GEL was -0.25.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Georgian Lari
1 EGP0.05599 GEL
5 EGP0.27994 GEL
10 EGP0.55989 GEL
20 EGP1.11977 GEL
50 EGP2.79944 GEL
100 EGP5.59887 GEL
250 EGP13.99718 GEL
500 EGP27.99435 GEL
1000 EGP55.98870 GEL
2000 EGP111.97740 GEL
5000 EGP279.94350 GEL
10000 EGP559.88700 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Egyptian Pound
1 GEL17.86080 EGP
5 GEL89.30400 EGP
10 GEL178.60800 EGP
20 GEL357.21600 EGP
50 GEL893.04000 EGP
100 GEL1,786.08000 EGP
250 GEL4,465.20000 EGP
500 GEL8,930.40000 EGP
1000 GEL17,860.80000 EGP
2000 GEL35,721.60000 EGP
5000 GEL89,304.00000 EGP
10000 GEL178,608.00000 EGP