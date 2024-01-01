1 thousand Georgian laris to Egyptian pounds

Convert GEL to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
16,983.70 egp

₾1.000 GEL = E£16.98 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5111.4651.6120.95919.211
1 GBP1.18211.268105.811.7321.9051.13322.709
1 USD0.9320.789183.4561.3661.5030.89417.912
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Egyptian Pound
1 GEL16.98370 EGP
5 GEL84.91850 EGP
10 GEL169.83700 EGP
20 GEL339.67400 EGP
50 GEL849.18500 EGP
100 GEL1,698.37000 EGP
250 GEL4,245.92500 EGP
500 GEL8,491.85000 EGP
1000 GEL16,983.70000 EGP
2000 GEL33,967.40000 EGP
5000 GEL84,918.50000 EGP
10000 GEL169,837.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Georgian Lari
1 EGP0.05888 GEL
5 EGP0.29440 GEL
10 EGP0.58880 GEL
20 EGP1.17760 GEL
50 EGP2.94400 GEL
100 EGP5.88801 GEL
250 EGP14.72003 GEL
500 EGP29.44005 GEL
1000 EGP58.88010 GEL
2000 EGP117.76020 GEL
5000 EGP294.40050 GEL
10000 EGP588.80100 GEL