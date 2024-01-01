5,000 Algerian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert DZD to KWD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ك0.002300 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 DZD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00230.0023
Low0.00230.0023
Average0.00230.0023
Change-0.16%0.97%
1 DZD to KWD stats

The performance of DZD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for DZD to KWD was -0.16.

The performance of DZD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for DZD to KWD was 0.97.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DZD0.00230 KWD
5 DZD0.01150 KWD
10 DZD0.02300 KWD
20 DZD0.04599 KWD
50 DZD0.11498 KWD
100 DZD0.22997 KWD
250 DZD0.57492 KWD
500 DZD1.14983 KWD
1000 DZD2.29966 KWD
2000 DZD4.59932 KWD
5000 DZD11.49830 KWD
10000 DZD22.99660 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 KWD434.84700 DZD
5 KWD2,174.23500 DZD
10 KWD4,348.47000 DZD
20 KWD8,696.94000 DZD
50 KWD21,742.35000 DZD
100 KWD43,484.70000 DZD
250 KWD108,711.75000 DZD
500 KWD217,423.50000 DZD
1000 KWD434,847.00000 DZD
2000 KWD869,694.00000 DZD
5000 KWD2,174,235.00000 DZD
10000 KWD4,348,470.00000 DZD