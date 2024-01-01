20 Kuwaiti dinars to Algerian dinars

Convert KWD to DZD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = دج435.0 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
KWD to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DZD
1 KWD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High435.0040440.6180
Low432.3610432.3610
Average433.8528436.0577
Change0.19%-0.92%
1 KWD to DZD stats

The performance of KWD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 435.0040 and a 30 day low of 432.3610. This means the 30 day average was 433.8528. The change for KWD to DZD was 0.19.

The performance of KWD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 440.6180 and a 90 day low of 432.3610. This means the 90 day average was 436.0577. The change for KWD to DZD was -0.92.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 KWD435.03300 DZD
5 KWD2,175.16500 DZD
10 KWD4,350.33000 DZD
20 KWD8,700.66000 DZD
50 KWD21,751.65000 DZD
100 KWD43,503.30000 DZD
250 KWD108,758.25000 DZD
500 KWD217,516.50000 DZD
1000 KWD435,033.00000 DZD
2000 KWD870,066.00000 DZD
5000 KWD2,175,165.00000 DZD
10000 KWD4,350,330.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DZD0.00230 KWD
5 DZD0.01149 KWD
10 DZD0.02299 KWD
20 DZD0.04597 KWD
50 DZD0.11493 KWD
100 DZD0.22987 KWD
250 DZD0.57467 KWD
500 DZD1.14934 KWD
1000 DZD2.29868 KWD
2000 DZD4.59736 KWD
5000 DZD11.49340 KWD
10000 DZD22.98680 KWD