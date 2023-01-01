Cape Verdean escudos to Hungarian forints today

Convert CVE to HUF at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
3396 huf

1.00000 CVE = 3.39554 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87441.08690.37611.494281.67670.964918.7322
1 GBP1.1436411.24205103.3621.7091.917631.103521.4239
1 USD0.92080.805121183.21921.375951.543920.888517.2488
1 INR0.01106490.00967470.012016510.0165340.01855250.01067660.207269

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Hungarian Forint
1 CVE3.39554 HUF
5 CVE16.97770 HUF
10 CVE33.95540 HUF
20 CVE67.91080 HUF
50 CVE169.77700 HUF
100 CVE339.55400 HUF
250 CVE848.88500 HUF
500 CVE1697.77000 HUF
1000 CVE3395.54000 HUF
2000 CVE6791.08000 HUF
5000 CVE16977.70000 HUF
10000 CVE33955.40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cape Verdean Escudo
2000 HUF589.00800 CVE
5000 HUF1472.52000 CVE
10000 HUF2945.04000 CVE
15000 HUF4417.56000 CVE
20000 HUF5890.08000 CVE
30000 HUF8835.12000 CVE
40000 HUF11780.16000 CVE
50000 HUF14725.20000 CVE
60000 HUF17670.24000 CVE
100000 HUF29450.40000 CVE
150000 HUF44175.60000 CVE
200000 HUF58900.80000 CVE