Bermudan Dollar (BMD)
Currency name
Bermudan Dollar
Currency symbol
$
BMD exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|INR
|EUR
|NZD
|SGD
|ZAR
|GBP
|From BMD
|1.00000
|1.37395
|83.21190
|0.91836
|1.66459
|1.34545
|18.31880
|0.80321
|To BMD
|1.00000
|0.72783
|0.01202
|1.08890
|0.60075
|0.74325
|0.05459
|1.24500
