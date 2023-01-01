Bermudan dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert BMD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
882500 clp

1.00000 BMD = 882.50000 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.084590.28191.488641.673220.964718.7386
1 GBP1.1430511.23955103.1891.701471.912441.102721.4177
1 USD0.92210.806744183.24751.372651.542850.8894517.2786
1 INR0.01107640.009690910.012012410.01648880.01853330.01068440.207557

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 BMD882.50000 CLP
5 BMD4412.50000 CLP
10 BMD8825.00000 CLP
20 BMD17650.00000 CLP
50 BMD44125.00000 CLP
100 BMD88250.00000 CLP
250 BMD220625.00000 CLP
500 BMD441250.00000 CLP
1000 BMD882500.00000 CLP
2000 BMD1765000.00000 CLP
5000 BMD4412500.00000 CLP
10000 BMD8825000.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bermudan Dollar
1 CLP0.00113 BMD
5 CLP0.00567 BMD
10 CLP0.01133 BMD
20 CLP0.02266 BMD
50 CLP0.05666 BMD
100 CLP0.11331 BMD
250 CLP0.28329 BMD
500 CLP0.56657 BMD
1000 CLP1.13314 BMD
2000 CLP2.26628 BMD
5000 CLP5.66570 BMD
10000 CLP11.33140 BMD