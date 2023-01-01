Bermudan dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert BMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
889.45 chf

1.00000 BMD = 0.88945 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BMD0.88945 CHF
5 BMD4.44725 CHF
10 BMD8.89450 CHF
20 BMD17.78900 CHF
50 BMD44.47250 CHF
100 BMD88.94500 CHF
250 BMD222.36250 CHF
500 BMD444.72500 CHF
1000 BMD889.45000 CHF
2000 BMD1778.90000 CHF
5000 BMD4447.25000 CHF
10000 BMD8894.50000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bermudan Dollar
1 CHF1.12429 BMD
5 CHF5.62145 BMD
10 CHF11.24290 BMD
20 CHF22.48580 BMD
50 CHF56.21450 BMD
100 CHF112.42900 BMD
250 CHF281.07250 BMD
500 CHF562.14500 BMD
1000 CHF1124.29000 BMD
2000 CHF2248.58000 BMD
5000 CHF5621.45000 BMD
10000 CHF11242.90000 BMD