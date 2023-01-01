Bermudan dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert BMD to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
35490 thb

1.00000 BMD = 35.49000 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.084890.29311.488451.67330.964818.7297
1 GBP1.1429911.23995103.2071.701341.912621.1027521.4085
1 USD0.921850.806484183.23481.37211.54250.889417.2656
1 INR0.0110750.009689270.012014210.01648470.01853190.01068540.207432

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BMD35.49000 THB
5 BMD177.45000 THB
10 BMD354.90000 THB
20 BMD709.80000 THB
50 BMD1774.50000 THB
100 BMD3549.00000 THB
250 BMD8872.50000 THB
500 BMD17745.00000 THB
1000 BMD35490.00000 THB
2000 BMD70980.00000 THB
5000 BMD177450.00000 THB
10000 BMD354900.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bermudan Dollar
1 THB0.02818 BMD
5 THB0.14089 BMD
10 THB0.28177 BMD
20 THB0.56354 BMD
50 THB1.40885 BMD
100 THB2.81770 BMD
250 THB7.04425 BMD
500 THB14.08850 BMD
1000 THB28.17700 BMD
2000 THB56.35400 BMD
5000 THB140.88500 BMD
10000 THB281.77000 BMD