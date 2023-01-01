1 Belarusian ruble to Polish zloty

Convert BYN to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 byn
1.22 pln

1.00000 BYN = 1.22244 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.35841.342151.520451.633720.92910.79690819.0007
1 CAD0.7361610.9880371.119291.202680.6839730.58665213.9876
1 SGD0.7450731.0121111.132851.217240.6922540.59375514.1569
1 AUD0.65770.893420.88273211.07450.6110750.52412612.4968

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Polish Zloty
1 BYN1.22244 PLN
5 BYN6.11220 PLN
10 BYN12.22440 PLN
20 BYN24.44880 PLN
50 BYN61.12200 PLN
100 BYN122.24400 PLN
250 BYN305.61000 PLN
500 BYN611.22000 PLN
1000 BYN1222.44000 PLN
2000 BYN2444.88000 PLN
5000 BYN6112.20000 PLN
10000 BYN12224.40000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Belarusian Ruble
1 PLN0.81804 BYN
5 PLN4.09018 BYN
10 PLN8.18036 BYN
20 PLN16.36072 BYN
50 PLN40.90180 BYN
100 PLN81.80360 BYN
250 PLN204.50900 BYN
500 PLN409.01800 BYN
1000 PLN818.03600 BYN
2000 PLN1636.07200 BYN
5000 PLN4090.18000 BYN
10000 PLN8180.36000 BYN