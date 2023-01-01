5 Bhutanese ngultrums to British pounds sterling

Convert BTN to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 btn
0.05 gbp

1.00000 BTN = 0.00956 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / British Pound Sterling
1 BTN0.00956 GBP
5 BTN0.04779 GBP
10 BTN0.09558 GBP
20 BTN0.19116 GBP
50 BTN0.47789 GBP
100 BTN0.95578 GBP
250 BTN2.38946 GBP
500 BTN4.77891 GBP
1000 BTN9.55783 GBP
2000 BTN19.11566 GBP
5000 BTN47.78915 GBP
10000 BTN95.57830 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GBP104.62600 BTN
5 GBP523.13000 BTN
10 GBP1046.26000 BTN
20 GBP2092.52000 BTN
50 GBP5231.30000 BTN
100 GBP10462.60000 BTN
250 GBP26156.50000 BTN
500 GBP52313.00000 BTN
1000 GBP104626.00000 BTN
2000 GBP209252.00000 BTN
5000 GBP523130.00000 BTN
10000 GBP1046260.00000 BTN