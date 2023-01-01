2000 Bhutanese ngultrums to Ethiopian birrs

Convert BTN to ETB at the real exchange rate

2,000 btn
1,348.44 etb

1.00000 BTN = 0.67422 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ethiopian Birr
1 BTN0.67422 ETB
5 BTN3.37111 ETB
10 BTN6.74221 ETB
20 BTN13.48442 ETB
50 BTN33.71105 ETB
100 BTN67.42210 ETB
250 BTN168.55525 ETB
500 BTN337.11050 ETB
1000 BTN674.22100 ETB
2000 BTN1348.44200 ETB
5000 BTN3371.10500 ETB
10000 BTN6742.21000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ETB1.48319 BTN
5 ETB7.41595 BTN
10 ETB14.83190 BTN
20 ETB29.66380 BTN
50 ETB74.15950 BTN
100 ETB148.31900 BTN
250 ETB370.79750 BTN
500 ETB741.59500 BTN
1000 ETB1483.19000 BTN
2000 ETB2966.38000 BTN
5000 ETB7415.95000 BTN
10000 ETB14831.90000 BTN