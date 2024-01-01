10 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert ETB to BTN at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = Nu.0.7028 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
ETB to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 ETB to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71251.4534
Low0.69480.6948
Average0.70640.8067
Change-1.04%-51.50%
1 ETB to BTN stats

The performance of ETB to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7125 and a 30 day low of 0.6948. This means the 30 day average was 0.7064. The change for ETB to BTN was -1.04.

The performance of ETB to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4534 and a 90 day low of 0.6948. This means the 90 day average was 0.8067. The change for ETB to BTN was -51.50.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ETB0.70281 BTN
5 ETB3.51404 BTN
10 ETB7.02808 BTN
20 ETB14.05616 BTN
50 ETB35.14040 BTN
100 ETB70.28080 BTN
250 ETB175.70200 BTN
500 ETB351.40400 BTN
1000 ETB702.80800 BTN
2000 ETB1,405.61600 BTN
5000 ETB3,514.04000 BTN
10000 ETB7,028.08000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ethiopian Birr
1 BTN1.42286 ETB
5 BTN7.11430 ETB
10 BTN14.22860 ETB
20 BTN28.45720 ETB
50 BTN71.14300 ETB
100 BTN142.28600 ETB
250 BTN355.71500 ETB
500 BTN711.43000 ETB
1000 BTN1,422.86000 ETB
2000 BTN2,845.72000 ETB
5000 BTN7,114.30000 ETB
10000 BTN14,228.60000 ETB