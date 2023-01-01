Bhutanese ngultrums to Bermudan dollars today

Convert BTN to BMD at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
12.02 bmd

1.00000 BTN = 0.01202 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bermudan Dollar
1 BTN0.01202 BMD
5 BTN0.06008 BMD
10 BTN0.12017 BMD
20 BTN0.24033 BMD
50 BTN0.60084 BMD
100 BTN1.20167 BMD
250 BTN3.00418 BMD
500 BTN6.00835 BMD
1000 BTN12.01670 BMD
2000 BTN24.03340 BMD
5000 BTN60.08350 BMD
10000 BTN120.16700 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BMD83.21750 BTN
5 BMD416.08750 BTN
10 BMD832.17500 BTN
20 BMD1664.35000 BTN
50 BMD4160.87500 BTN
100 BMD8321.75000 BTN
250 BMD20804.37500 BTN
500 BMD41608.75000 BTN
1000 BMD83217.50000 BTN
2000 BMD166435.00000 BTN
5000 BMD416087.50000 BTN
10000 BMD832175.00000 BTN