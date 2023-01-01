Brunei dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BND to TZS at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
1855250 tzs

1.00000 BND = 1855.25000 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BND1855.25000 TZS
5 BND9276.25000 TZS
10 BND18552.50000 TZS
20 BND37105.00000 TZS
50 BND92762.50000 TZS
100 BND185525.00000 TZS
250 BND463812.50000 TZS
500 BND927625.00000 TZS
1000 BND1855250.00000 TZS
2000 BND3710500.00000 TZS
5000 BND9276250.00000 TZS
10000 BND18552500.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 TZS0.00054 BND
5 TZS0.00270 BND
10 TZS0.00539 BND
20 TZS0.01078 BND
50 TZS0.02695 BND
100 TZS0.05390 BND
250 TZS0.13475 BND
500 TZS0.26951 BND
1000 TZS0.53901 BND
2000 TZS1.07802 BND
5000 TZS2.69506 BND
10000 TZS5.39011 BND