Brunei dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert BND to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
5,036.58 ttd

1.00000 BND = 5.03658 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.91921.37141.663218.24391.346451.537040.80402
1 EUR1.087911.491951.809419.84751.46481.672150.8747
1 CAD0.7291820.67026611.2127813.30310.9818071.120780.586277
1 NZD0.601250.552670.824554110.96910.8095530.9241470.483417

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 BND5.03658 TTD
5 BND25.18290 TTD
10 BND50.36580 TTD
20 BND100.73160 TTD
50 BND251.82900 TTD
100 BND503.65800 TTD
250 BND1259.14500 TTD
500 BND2518.29000 TTD
1000 BND5036.58000 TTD
2000 BND10073.16000 TTD
5000 BND25182.90000 TTD
10000 BND50365.80000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 TTD0.19855 BND
5 TTD0.99274 BND
10 TTD1.98548 BND
20 TTD3.97096 BND
50 TTD9.92740 BND
100 TTD19.85480 BND
250 TTD49.63700 BND
500 TTD99.27400 BND
1000 TTD198.54800 BND
2000 TTD397.09600 BND
5000 TTD992.74000 BND
10000 TTD1985.48000 BND