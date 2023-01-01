Brunei dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert BND to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
26,257 thb

1.00000 BND = 26.25700 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87461.0877590.49681.491741.672180.965418.7381
1 GBP1.1433811.24375103.4751.705681.911991.1038221.4255
1 USD0.919350.80402183.19631.37141.537280.887417.2265
1 INR0.01105010.009664130.012019810.01648390.01847770.01066630.207058

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BND26.25700 THB
5 BND131.28500 THB
10 BND262.57000 THB
20 BND525.14000 THB
50 BND1312.85000 THB
100 BND2625.70000 THB
250 BND6564.25000 THB
500 BND13128.50000 THB
1000 BND26257.00000 THB
2000 BND52514.00000 THB
5000 BND131285.00000 THB
10000 BND262570.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brunei Dollar
1 THB0.03809 BND
5 THB0.19043 BND
10 THB0.38085 BND
20 THB0.76170 BND
50 THB1.90425 BND
100 THB3.80851 BND
250 THB9.52127 BND
500 THB19.04255 BND
1000 THB38.08510 BND
2000 THB76.17020 BND
5000 THB190.42550 BND
10000 THB380.85100 BND