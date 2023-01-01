Brunei dollars to Jordanian dinars today

Convert BND to JOD at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
526.673 jod

1.00000 BND = 0.52667 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.91981.37161.6661118.24191.346851.538820.804667
1 EUR1.087211.49121.811419.83261.46431.6730.8749
1 CAD0.7290760.67059911.2147213.29970.9819551.121910.586663
1 NZD0.60020.552060.823234110.94880.8083790.9235980.482961

How to convert Brunei dollars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BND0.52667 JOD
5 BND2.63336 JOD
10 BND5.26673 JOD
20 BND10.53346 JOD
50 BND26.33365 JOD
100 BND52.66730 JOD
250 BND131.66825 JOD
500 BND263.33650 JOD
1000 BND526.67300 JOD
2000 BND1053.34600 JOD
5000 BND2633.36500 JOD
10000 BND5266.73000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 JOD1.89871 BND
5 JOD9.49355 BND
10 JOD18.98710 BND
20 JOD37.97420 BND
50 JOD94.93550 BND
100 JOD189.87100 BND
250 JOD474.67750 BND
500 JOD949.35500 BND
1000 JOD1898.71000 BND
2000 JOD3797.42000 BND
5000 JOD9493.55000 BND
10000 JOD18987.10000 BND