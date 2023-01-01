Brunei dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert BND to CRC at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
393672 crc

1.00000 BND = 393.67200 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.0868590.44491.490721.673620.9653518.74
1 GBP1.1426611.242103.3561.703531.912531.1030721.4152
1 USD0.920050.805153183.21751.37161.539880.8881517.2425
1 INR0.01105650.009675280.012016710.01648210.01850430.01067260.207198

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BND393.67200 CRC
5 BND1968.36000 CRC
10 BND3936.72000 CRC
20 BND7873.44000 CRC
50 BND19683.60000 CRC
100 BND39367.20000 CRC
250 BND98418.00000 CRC
500 BND196836.00000 CRC
1000 BND393672.00000 CRC
2000 BND787344.00000 CRC
5000 BND1968360.00000 CRC
10000 BND3936720.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Brunei Dollar
1 CRC0.00254 BND
5 CRC0.01270 BND
10 CRC0.02540 BND
20 CRC0.05080 BND
50 CRC0.12701 BND
100 CRC0.25402 BND
250 CRC0.63504 BND
500 CRC1.27009 BND
1000 CRC2.54018 BND
2000 CRC5.08036 BND
5000 CRC12.70090 BND
10000 CRC25.40180 BND