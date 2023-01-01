Bahraini dinars to Tunisian dinars today

Convert BHD to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
8296.070 tnd

1.00000 BHD = 8.29607 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:13
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 BHD8.29607 TND
5 BHD41.48035 TND
10 BHD82.96070 TND
20 BHD165.92140 TND
50 BHD414.80350 TND
100 BHD829.60700 TND
250 BHD2074.01750 TND
500 BHD4148.03500 TND
1000 BHD8296.07000 TND
2000 BHD16592.14000 TND
5000 BHD41480.35000 TND
10000 BHD82960.70000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 TND0.12054 BHD
5 TND0.60269 BHD
10 TND1.20539 BHD
20 TND2.41078 BHD
50 TND6.02695 BHD
100 TND12.05390 BHD
250 TND30.13475 BHD
500 TND60.26950 BHD
1000 TND120.53900 BHD
2000 TND241.07800 BHD
5000 TND602.69500 BHD
10000 TND1205.39000 BHD