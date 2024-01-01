Bahraini dinars to Tunisian dinars today

Convert BHD to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
8,236.130 tnd

1.000 BHD = 8.236 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 BHD8.23613 TND
5 BHD41.18065 TND
10 BHD82.36130 TND
20 BHD164.72260 TND
50 BHD411.80650 TND
100 BHD823.61300 TND
250 BHD2,059.03250 TND
500 BHD4,118.06500 TND
1000 BHD8,236.13000 TND
2000 BHD16,472.26000 TND
5000 BHD41,180.65000 TND
10000 BHD82,361.30000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 TND0.12142 BHD
5 TND0.60708 BHD
10 TND1.21416 BHD
20 TND2.42832 BHD
50 TND6.07080 BHD
100 TND12.14160 BHD
250 TND30.35400 BHD
500 TND60.70800 BHD
1000 TND121.41600 BHD
2000 TND242.83200 BHD
5000 TND607.08000 BHD
10000 TND1,214.16000 BHD