Bahraini dinar to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Tunisian dinars is currently 8.200 today, reflecting a 0.175% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.346% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 8.231 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 8.149 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.386% decrease in value.