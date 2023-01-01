500 Bulgarian levs to Macedonian denars

Convert BGN to MKD at the real exchange rate

500 bgn
15745.95 mkd

1.00000 BGN = 31.49190 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Macedonian Denar
1 BGN31.49190 MKD
5 BGN157.45950 MKD
10 BGN314.91900 MKD
20 BGN629.83800 MKD
50 BGN1574.59500 MKD
100 BGN3149.19000 MKD
250 BGN7872.97500 MKD
500 BGN15745.95000 MKD
1000 BGN31491.90000 MKD
2000 BGN62983.80000 MKD
5000 BGN157459.50000 MKD
10000 BGN314919.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bulgarian Lev
1 MKD0.03175 BGN
5 MKD0.15877 BGN
10 MKD0.31754 BGN
20 MKD0.63508 BGN
50 MKD1.58771 BGN
100 MKD3.17542 BGN
250 MKD7.93855 BGN
500 MKD15.87710 BGN
1000 MKD31.75420 BGN
2000 MKD63.50840 BGN
5000 MKD158.77100 BGN
10000 MKD317.54200 BGN