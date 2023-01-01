Bangladeshi takas to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BDT to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
22,555.30 tzs

1.00000 BDT = 22.55530 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BDT22.55530 TZS
5 BDT112.77650 TZS
10 BDT225.55300 TZS
20 BDT451.10600 TZS
50 BDT1127.76500 TZS
100 BDT2255.53000 TZS
250 BDT5638.82500 TZS
500 BDT11277.65000 TZS
1000 BDT22555.30000 TZS
2000 BDT45110.60000 TZS
5000 BDT112776.50000 TZS
10000 BDT225553.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TZS0.04434 BDT
5 TZS0.22168 BDT
10 TZS0.44335 BDT
20 TZS0.88671 BDT
50 TZS2.21678 BDT
100 TZS4.43355 BDT
250 TZS11.08388 BDT
500 TZS22.16775 BDT
1000 TZS44.33550 BDT
2000 TZS88.67100 BDT
5000 TZS221.67750 BDT
10000 TZS443.35500 BDT