50 Bangladeshi takas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BDT to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
1,135.15 tzs

1.00000 BDT = 22.70290 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BDT22.70290 TZS
5 BDT113.51450 TZS
10 BDT227.02900 TZS
20 BDT454.05800 TZS
50 BDT1135.14500 TZS
100 BDT2270.29000 TZS
250 BDT5675.72500 TZS
500 BDT11351.45000 TZS
1000 BDT22702.90000 TZS
2000 BDT45405.80000 TZS
5000 BDT113514.50000 TZS
10000 BDT227029.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TZS0.04405 BDT
5 TZS0.22024 BDT
10 TZS0.44047 BDT
20 TZS0.88094 BDT
50 TZS2.20235 BDT
100 TZS4.40471 BDT
250 TZS11.01178 BDT
500 TZS22.02355 BDT
1000 TZS44.04710 BDT
2000 TZS88.09420 BDT
5000 TZS220.23550 BDT
10000 TZS440.47100 BDT