50 Bangladeshi takas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BDT to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
1,147.86 tzs

Tk1.000 BDT = tzs22.96 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
BDT to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.992922.9929
Low22.577222.1230
Average22.797122.4544
Change1.68%3.49%
1 BDT to TZS stats

The performance of BDT to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9929 and a 30 day low of 22.5772. This means the 30 day average was 22.7971. The change for BDT to TZS was 1.68.

The performance of BDT to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.9929 and a 90 day low of 22.1230. This means the 90 day average was 22.4544. The change for BDT to TZS was 3.49.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BDT22.95710 TZS
5 BDT114.78550 TZS
10 BDT229.57100 TZS
20 BDT459.14200 TZS
50 BDT1,147.85500 TZS
100 BDT2,295.71000 TZS
250 BDT5,739.27500 TZS
500 BDT11,478.55000 TZS
1000 BDT22,957.10000 TZS
2000 BDT45,914.20000 TZS
5000 BDT114,785.50000 TZS
10000 BDT229,571.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TZS0.04356 BDT
5 TZS0.21780 BDT
10 TZS0.43560 BDT
20 TZS0.87119 BDT
50 TZS2.17798 BDT
100 TZS4.35595 BDT
250 TZS10.88988 BDT
500 TZS21.77975 BDT
1000 TZS43.55950 BDT
2000 TZS87.11900 BDT
5000 TZS217.79750 BDT
10000 TZS435.59500 BDT