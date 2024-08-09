Bangladeshi taka to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Tanzanian shillings is currently 22.957 today, reflecting a 0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.230% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 23.047 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 22.875 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.717% increase in value.