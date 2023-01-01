5000 Bangladeshi takas to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert BDT to PGK at the real exchange rate

5000 bdt
171.30 pgk

1.00000 BDT = 0.03426 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BDT0.03426 PGK
5 BDT0.17130 PGK
10 BDT0.34260 PGK
20 BDT0.68520 PGK
50 BDT1.71299 PGK
100 BDT3.42598 PGK
250 BDT8.56495 PGK
500 BDT17.12990 PGK
1000 BDT34.25980 PGK
2000 BDT68.51960 PGK
5000 BDT171.29900 PGK
10000 BDT342.59800 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PGK29.18870 BDT
5 PGK145.94350 BDT
10 PGK291.88700 BDT
20 PGK583.77400 BDT
50 PGK1459.43500 BDT
100 PGK2918.87000 BDT
250 PGK7297.17500 BDT
500 PGK14594.35000 BDT
1000 PGK29188.70000 BDT
2000 PGK58377.40000 BDT
5000 PGK145943.50000 BDT
10000 PGK291887.00000 BDT