1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Guinean francs

Convert BDT to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
77,914 gnf

1.00000 BDT = 77.91380 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guinean Franc
1 BDT77.91380 GNF
5 BDT389.56900 GNF
10 BDT779.13800 GNF
20 BDT1558.27600 GNF
50 BDT3895.69000 GNF
100 BDT7791.38000 GNF
250 BDT19478.45000 GNF
500 BDT38956.90000 GNF
1000 BDT77913.80000 GNF
2000 BDT155827.60000 GNF
5000 BDT389569.00000 GNF
10000 BDT779138.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GNF0.01283 BDT
5 GNF0.06417 BDT
10 GNF0.12835 BDT
20 GNF0.25669 BDT
50 GNF0.64173 BDT
100 GNF1.28347 BDT
250 GNF3.20867 BDT
500 GNF6.41735 BDT
1000 GNF12.83470 BDT
2000 GNF25.66940 BDT
5000 GNF64.17350 BDT
10000 GNF128.34700 BDT