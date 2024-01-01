Convert GNF to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Guinean francs to Bangladeshi takas

10,000 gnf
136.91 bdt

GFr1.000 GNF = Tk0.01369 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.4991.4641.6090.95819.234
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8351.7321.9031.13222.744
1 USD0.9320.788183.431.3651.50.89317.929
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GNF0.01369 BDT
5 GNF0.06845 BDT
10 GNF0.13691 BDT
20 GNF0.27381 BDT
50 GNF0.68452 BDT
100 GNF1.36905 BDT
250 GNF3.42263 BDT
500 GNF6.84525 BDT
1000 GNF13.69050 BDT
2000 GNF27.38100 BDT
5000 GNF68.45250 BDT
10000 GNF136.90500 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guinean Franc
1 BDT73.04310 GNF
5 BDT365.21550 GNF
10 BDT730.43100 GNF
20 BDT1,460.86200 GNF
50 BDT3,652.15500 GNF
100 BDT7,304.31000 GNF
250 BDT18,260.77500 GNF
500 BDT36,521.55000 GNF
1000 BDT73,043.10000 GNF
2000 BDT146,086.20000 GNF
5000 BDT365,215.50000 GNF
10000 BDT730,431.00000 GNF