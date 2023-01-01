Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Ghanaian cedis today
Convert BAM to GHS at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 BAM
|6.52601 GHS
|5 BAM
|32.63005 GHS
|10 BAM
|65.26010 GHS
|20 BAM
|130.52020 GHS
|50 BAM
|326.30050 GHS
|100 BAM
|652.60100 GHS
|250 BAM
|1631.50250 GHS
|500 BAM
|3263.00500 GHS
|1000 BAM
|6526.01000 GHS
|2000 BAM
|13052.02000 GHS
|5000 BAM
|32630.05000 GHS
|10000 BAM
|65260.10000 GHS