Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Ghanaian cedis is currently 8.846 today, reflecting a 0.257% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.563% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 8.916 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 8.822 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.343% decrease in value.