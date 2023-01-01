Azerbaijani manats to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert AZN to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
5,974.88 mad

1.00000 AZN = 5.97488 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.085190.31561.487461.671440.964418.7385
1 GBP1.1426611.2399103.21.699651.909891.1019821.4117
1 USD0.921550.806517183.23251.37081.540360.8887517.2689
1 INR0.01107230.009689920.012014510.01646950.01850670.01067790.207478

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Moroccan Dirham
1 AZN5.97488 MAD
5 AZN29.87440 MAD
10 AZN59.74880 MAD
20 AZN119.49760 MAD
50 AZN298.74400 MAD
100 AZN597.48800 MAD
250 AZN1493.72000 MAD
500 AZN2987.44000 MAD
1000 AZN5974.88000 MAD
2000 AZN11949.76000 MAD
5000 AZN29874.40000 MAD
10000 AZN59748.80000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Azerbaijani Manat
1 MAD0.16737 AZN
5 MAD0.83683 AZN
10 MAD1.67367 AZN
20 MAD3.34734 AZN
50 MAD8.36835 AZN
100 MAD16.73670 AZN
250 MAD41.84175 AZN
500 MAD83.68350 AZN
1000 MAD167.36700 AZN
2000 MAD334.73400 AZN
5000 MAD836.83500 AZN
10000 MAD1673.67000 AZN