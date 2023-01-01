Azerbaijani manats to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert AZN to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
65,147.10 bdt

1.00000 AZN = 65.14710 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.22251.348350.921251.668611.370650.8063541.53976
1 INR0.01201610.01620170.01106950.020050.01646970.009689140.0185018
1 SGD0.74164761.721710.6832311.237521.016540.598031.14196
1 EUR1.085590.3381.4636311.811281.487840.87531.67141

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AZN65.14710 BDT
5 AZN325.73550 BDT
10 AZN651.47100 BDT
20 AZN1302.94200 BDT
50 AZN3257.35500 BDT
100 AZN6514.71000 BDT
250 AZN16286.77500 BDT
500 AZN32573.55000 BDT
1000 AZN65147.10000 BDT
2000 AZN130294.20000 BDT
5000 AZN325735.50000 BDT
10000 AZN651471.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BDT0.01535 AZN
5 BDT0.07675 AZN
10 BDT0.15350 AZN
20 BDT0.30700 AZN
50 BDT0.76750 AZN
100 BDT1.53499 AZN
250 BDT3.83747 AZN
500 BDT7.67495 AZN
1000 BDT15.34990 AZN
2000 BDT30.69980 AZN
5000 BDT76.74950 AZN
10000 BDT153.49900 AZN