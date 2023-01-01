10 thousand Azerbaijani manats to Bangladeshi takas

Convert AZN to BDT

10000 azn
648529 bdt

1.00000 AZN = 64.85290 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to BDT rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AZN64.85290 BDT
5 AZN324.26450 BDT
10 AZN648.52900 BDT
20 AZN1297.05800 BDT
50 AZN3242.64500 BDT
100 AZN6485.29000 BDT
250 AZN16213.22500 BDT
500 AZN32426.45000 BDT
1000 AZN64852.90000 BDT
2000 AZN129705.80000 BDT
5000 AZN324264.50000 BDT
10000 AZN648529.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Azerbaijani Manat
1 BDT0.01542 AZN
5 BDT0.07710 AZN
10 BDT0.15419 AZN
20 BDT0.30839 AZN
50 BDT0.77097 AZN
100 BDT1.54195 AZN
250 BDT3.85487 AZN
500 BDT7.70975 AZN
1000 BDT15.41950 AZN
2000 BDT30.83900 AZN
5000 BDT77.09750 AZN
10000 BDT154.19500 AZN