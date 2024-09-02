Azerbaijani manat to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Bangladeshi takas is currently 70.068 today, reflecting a -0.208% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.048% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 70.417 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 69.961 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.339% decrease in value.