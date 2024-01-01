1 thousand Aruban florins to Japanese yen

Convert AWG to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
81,729 jpy

ƒ1.000 AWG = ¥81.73 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
AWG to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 AWG to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.371590.2765
Low80.405080.4050
Average81.619585.8827
Change-0.16%-5.68%
View full history

1 AWG to JPY stats

The performance of AWG to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.3715 and a 30 day low of 80.4050. This means the 30 day average was 81.6195. The change for AWG to JPY was -0.16.

The performance of AWG to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 90.2765 and a 90 day low of 80.4050. This means the 90 day average was 85.8827. The change for AWG to JPY was -5.68.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.9010.7610.9041.6051.307
1 AUD0.67710.91412.1270.5160.6131.0870.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2620.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Japanese Yen
1 AWG81.72910 JPY
5 AWG408.64550 JPY
10 AWG817.29100 JPY
20 AWG1,634.58200 JPY
50 AWG4,086.45500 JPY
100 AWG8,172.91000 JPY
250 AWG20,432.27500 JPY
500 AWG40,864.55000 JPY
1000 AWG81,729.10000 JPY
2000 AWG163,458.20000 JPY
5000 AWG408,645.50000 JPY
10000 AWG817,291.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Aruban Florin
100 JPY1.22356 AWG
1000 JPY12.23560 AWG
1500 JPY18.35340 AWG
2000 JPY24.47120 AWG
3000 JPY36.70680 AWG
5000 JPY61.17800 AWG
5400 JPY66.07224 AWG
10000 JPY122.35600 AWG
15000 JPY183.53400 AWG
20000 JPY244.71200 AWG
25000 JPY305.89000 AWG
30000 JPY367.06800 AWG