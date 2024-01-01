5 Aruban florins to Fijian dollars

Convert AWG to FJD at the real exchange rate

5 awg
6.20 fjd

ƒ1.000 AWG = FJ$1.239 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 AWG to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.27241.2769
Low1.23241.2324
Average1.25211.2582
Change-2.39%-1.62%
View full history

1 AWG to FJD stats

The performance of AWG to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2724 and a 30 day low of 1.2324. This means the 30 day average was 1.2521. The change for AWG to FJD was -2.39.

The performance of AWG to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2769 and a 90 day low of 1.2324. This means the 90 day average was 1.2582. The change for AWG to FJD was -1.62.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.34917.8740.7610.9041.6041.307
1 AUD0.67810.91412.1130.5160.6131.0870.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2460.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07510.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Fijian Dollar
1 AWG1.23926 FJD
5 AWG6.19630 FJD
10 AWG12.39260 FJD
20 AWG24.78520 FJD
50 AWG61.96300 FJD
100 AWG123.92600 FJD
250 AWG309.81500 FJD
500 AWG619.63000 FJD
1000 AWG1,239.26000 FJD
2000 AWG2,478.52000 FJD
5000 AWG6,196.30000 FJD
10000 AWG12,392.60000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 FJD0.80693 AWG
5 FJD4.03466 AWG
10 FJD8.06932 AWG
20 FJD16.13864 AWG
50 FJD40.34660 AWG
100 FJD80.69320 AWG
250 FJD201.73300 AWG
500 FJD403.46600 AWG
1000 FJD806.93200 AWG
2000 FJD1,613.86400 AWG
5000 FJD4,034.66000 AWG
10000 FJD8,069.32000 AWG