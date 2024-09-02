Aruban florin to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Fijian dollars is currently 1.239 today, reflecting a 0.554% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.144% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.247 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.231 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.092% increase in value.