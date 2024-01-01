1 Argentine peso to Mongolian tugriks

Convert ARS to MNT at the real exchange rate

1 ars
3.55 mnt

$1.000 ARS = ₮3.552 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:51
ARS to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MNT
1 ARS to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.62213.7640
Low3.55183.5518
Average3.58873.6607
Change-1.94%-5.64%
1 ARS to MNT stats

The performance of ARS to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6221 and a 30 day low of 3.5518. This means the 30 day average was 3.5887. The change for ARS to MNT was -1.94.

The performance of ARS to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7640 and a 90 day low of 3.5518. This means the 90 day average was 3.6607. The change for ARS to MNT was -5.64.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8691.30717.8690.762
1 AUD0.67610.9120.61212.0790.88312.0790.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7391.44319.7390.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 ARS3.55182 MNT
5 ARS17.75910 MNT
10 ARS35.51820 MNT
20 ARS71.03640 MNT
50 ARS177.59100 MNT
100 ARS355.18200 MNT
250 ARS887.95500 MNT
500 ARS1,775.91000 MNT
1000 ARS3,551.82000 MNT
2000 ARS7,103.64000 MNT
5000 ARS17,759.10000 MNT
10000 ARS35,518.20000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Argentine Peso
1 MNT0.28155 ARS
5 MNT1.40773 ARS
10 MNT2.81546 ARS
20 MNT5.63092 ARS
50 MNT14.07730 ARS
100 MNT28.15460 ARS
250 MNT70.38650 ARS
500 MNT140.77300 ARS
1000 MNT281.54600 ARS
2000 MNT563.09200 ARS
5000 MNT1,407.73000 ARS
10000 MNT2,815.46000 ARS