50 Angolan kwanzas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert AOA to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 aoa
147.63 tzs

Kz1.000 AOA = tzs2.953 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:57
AOA to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TZS
1 AOA to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.04743.0474
Low2.92512.9251
Average2.99113.0131
Change-2.34%-2.90%
1 AOA to TZS stats

The performance of AOA to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0474 and a 30 day low of 2.9251. This means the 30 day average was 2.9911. The change for AOA to TZS was -2.34.

The performance of AOA to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0474 and a 90 day low of 2.9251. This means the 90 day average was 3.0131. The change for AOA to TZS was -2.90.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AOA2.95266 TZS
5 AOA14.76330 TZS
10 AOA29.52660 TZS
20 AOA59.05320 TZS
50 AOA147.63300 TZS
100 AOA295.26600 TZS
250 AOA738.16500 TZS
500 AOA1,476.33000 TZS
1000 AOA2,952.66000 TZS
2000 AOA5,905.32000 TZS
5000 AOA14,763.30000 TZS
10000 AOA29,526.60000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 TZS0.33868 AOA
5 TZS1.69339 AOA
10 TZS3.38677 AOA
20 TZS6.77354 AOA
50 TZS16.93385 AOA
100 TZS33.86770 AOA
250 TZS84.66925 AOA
500 TZS169.33850 AOA
1000 TZS338.67700 AOA
2000 TZS677.35400 AOA
5000 TZS1,693.38500 AOA
10000 TZS3,386.77000 AOA