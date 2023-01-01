Armenian drams to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert AMD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
6.73 xcd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00673 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874551.084890.2951.48651.670470.964518.7494
1 GBP1.1434511.2401103.2221.699311.909611.1028521.4335
1 USD0.921850.806387183.23651.37031.539880.8891517.2837
1 INR0.01107480.00968790.01201410.01646270.01850010.01068220.207646

How to convert Armenian drams to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / East Caribbean Dollar
1 AMD0.00673 XCD
5 AMD0.03363 XCD
10 AMD0.06726 XCD
20 AMD0.13452 XCD
50 AMD0.33629 XCD
100 AMD0.67258 XCD
250 AMD1.68144 XCD
500 AMD3.36289 XCD
1000 AMD6.72578 XCD
2000 AMD13.45156 XCD
5000 AMD33.62890 XCD
10000 AMD67.25780 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 XCD148.68200 AMD
5 XCD743.41000 AMD
10 XCD1486.82000 AMD
20 XCD2973.64000 AMD
50 XCD7434.10000 AMD
100 XCD14868.20000 AMD
250 XCD37170.50000 AMD
500 XCD74341.00000 AMD
1000 XCD148682.00000 AMD
2000 XCD297364.00000 AMD
5000 XCD743410.00000 AMD
10000 XCD1486820.00000 AMD