5,000 East Caribbean dollars to Armenian drams

Convert XCD to AMD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = ֏143.0 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

XCD to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 XCD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High143.9000143.9460
Low143.0440143.0440
Average143.3996143.5277
Change-0.59%-0.39%
View full history

1 XCD to AMD stats

The performance of XCD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 143.9000 and a 30 day low of 143.0440. This means the 30 day average was 143.3996. The change for XCD to AMD was -0.59.

The performance of XCD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 143.9460 and a 90 day low of 143.0440. This means the 90 day average was 143.5277. The change for XCD to AMD was -0.39.

Track market ratesView XCD to AMD chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD117.6511.5080.771.38584.0771.320.924
1 ZAR0.05710.0850.0440.0784.7630.0750.052
1 AUD0.66311.70210.5110.91855.7390.8750.612
1 GBP1.29822.9161.95811.798109.1531.7141.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollars

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 XCD143.03600 AMD
5 XCD715.18000 AMD
10 XCD1,430.36000 AMD
20 XCD2,860.72000 AMD
50 XCD7,151.80000 AMD
100 XCD14,303.60000 AMD
250 XCD35,759.00000 AMD
500 XCD71,518.00000 AMD
1000 XCD143,036.00000 AMD
2000 XCD286,072.00000 AMD
5000 XCD715,180.00000 AMD
10000 XCD1,430,360.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / East Caribbean Dollar
1 AMD0.00699 XCD
5 AMD0.03496 XCD
10 AMD0.06991 XCD
20 AMD0.13982 XCD
50 AMD0.34956 XCD
100 AMD0.69912 XCD
250 AMD1.74781 XCD
500 AMD3.49562 XCD
1000 AMD6.99123 XCD
2000 AMD13.98246 XCD
5000 AMD34.95615 XCD
10000 AMD69.91230 XCD