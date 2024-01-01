10 East Caribbean dollars to Armenian drams
Convert XCD to AMD at the real exchange rate
XCD to AMD conversion chart
1 XCD = 143.02900 AMD
0
|1 XCD to AMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|143.9000
|143.9460
|Low
|143.0290
|143.0290
|Average
|143.3991
|143.5275
|Change
|-0.61%
|-0.40%
|View full history
1 XCD to AMD stats
The performance of XCD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 143.9000 and a 30 day low of 143.0290. This means the 30 day average was 143.3991. The change for XCD to AMD was -0.61.
The performance of XCD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 143.9460 and a 90 day low of 143.0290. This means the 90 day average was 143.5275. The change for XCD to AMD was -0.40.
|Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Armenian Dram
|1 XCD
|143.02900 AMD
|5 XCD
|715.14500 AMD
|10 XCD
|1,430.29000 AMD
|20 XCD
|2,860.58000 AMD
|50 XCD
|7,151.45000 AMD
|100 XCD
|14,302.90000 AMD
|250 XCD
|35,757.25000 AMD
|500 XCD
|71,514.50000 AMD
|1000 XCD
|143,029.00000 AMD
|2000 XCD
|286,058.00000 AMD
|5000 XCD
|715,145.00000 AMD
|10000 XCD
|1,430,290.00000 AMD