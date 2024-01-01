1 thousand Armenian drams to East Caribbean dollars

Convert AMD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
6.96 xcd

֏1.000 AMD = $0.006957 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
AMD to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XCD
1 AMD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00700.0070
Low0.00690.0069
Average0.00700.0070
Change0.03%-0.20%
1 AMD to XCD stats

The performance of AMD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0070 and a 30 day low of 0.0069. This means the 30 day average was 0.0070. The change for AMD to XCD was 0.03.

The performance of AMD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0070 and a 90 day low of 0.0069. This means the 90 day average was 0.0070. The change for AMD to XCD was -0.20.

How to convert Armenian drams to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bank

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / East Caribbean Dollar
1 AMD0.00696 XCD
5 AMD0.03478 XCD
10 AMD0.06957 XCD
20 AMD0.13913 XCD
50 AMD0.34783 XCD
100 AMD0.69566 XCD
250 AMD1.73915 XCD
500 AMD3.47831 XCD
1000 AMD6.95661 XCD
2000 AMD13.91322 XCD
5000 AMD34.78305 XCD
10000 AMD69.56610 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 XCD143.74800 AMD
5 XCD718.74000 AMD
10 XCD1,437.48000 AMD
20 XCD2,874.96000 AMD
50 XCD7,187.40000 AMD
100 XCD14,374.80000 AMD
250 XCD35,937.00000 AMD
500 XCD71,874.00000 AMD
1000 XCD143,748.00000 AMD
2000 XCD287,496.00000 AMD
5000 XCD718,740.00000 AMD
10000 XCD1,437,480.00000 AMD