East Caribbean dollar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Armenian drams is currently 143.029 today, reflecting a -0.204% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.126% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 143.690 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 143.006 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.215% decrease in value.