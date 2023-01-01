Armenian drams to Norwegian kroner today

Convert AMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
26.83 nok

1.00000 AMD = 0.02683 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.0848590.29471.486141.669770.964518.7431
1 GBP1.1431211.2401103.2161.698811.908731.1025421.4253
1 USD0.921750.806387183.23241.36991.539170.88917.2771
1 INR0.01107490.009688370.012014610.01645870.01849250.01068090.207577

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Norwegian Krone
1 AMD0.02683 NOK
5 AMD0.13416 NOK
10 AMD0.26832 NOK
20 AMD0.53664 NOK
50 AMD1.34160 NOK
100 AMD2.68320 NOK
250 AMD6.70800 NOK
500 AMD13.41600 NOK
1000 AMD26.83200 NOK
2000 AMD53.66400 NOK
5000 AMD134.16000 NOK
10000 AMD268.32000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Armenian Dram
1 NOK37.26890 AMD
5 NOK186.34450 AMD
10 NOK372.68900 AMD
20 NOK745.37800 AMD
50 NOK1863.44500 AMD
100 NOK3726.89000 AMD
250 NOK9317.22500 AMD
500 NOK18634.45000 AMD
1000 NOK37268.90000 AMD
2000 NOK74537.80000 AMD
5000 NOK186344.50000 AMD
10000 NOK372689.00000 AMD