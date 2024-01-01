10 Armenian drams to Norwegian kroner

Convert AMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 amd
0.27 nok

֏1.000 AMD = kr0.02732 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32
AMD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 AMD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02840.0285
Low0.02700.0270
Average0.02760.0276
Change-3.15%1.25%
View full history

1 AMD to NOK stats

The performance of AMD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0270. This means the 30 day average was 0.0276. The change for AMD to NOK was -3.15.

The performance of AMD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0285 and a 90 day low of 0.0270. This means the 90 day average was 0.0276. The change for AMD to NOK was 1.25.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Norwegian Krone
1 AMD0.02732 NOK
5 AMD0.13658 NOK
10 AMD0.27316 NOK
20 AMD0.54632 NOK
50 AMD1.36581 NOK
100 AMD2.73161 NOK
250 AMD6.82903 NOK
500 AMD13.65805 NOK
1000 AMD27.31610 NOK
2000 AMD54.63220 NOK
5000 AMD136.58050 NOK
10000 AMD273.16100 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Armenian Dram
1 NOK36.60840 AMD
5 NOK183.04200 AMD
10 NOK366.08400 AMD
20 NOK732.16800 AMD
50 NOK1,830.42000 AMD
100 NOK3,660.84000 AMD
250 NOK9,152.10000 AMD
500 NOK18,304.20000 AMD
1000 NOK36,608.40000 AMD
2000 NOK73,216.80000 AMD
5000 NOK183,042.00000 AMD
10000 NOK366,084.00000 AMD