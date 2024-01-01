1 Armenian dram to Macanese patacas

Convert AMD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.02 mop

֏1.000 AMD = MOP$0.02070 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MOP
1 AMD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02070.0208
Low0.02070.0207
Average0.02070.0207
Change-0.07%-0.46%
View full history

1 AMD to MOP stats

The performance of AMD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0207 and a 30 day low of 0.0207. This means the 30 day average was 0.0207. The change for AMD to MOP was -0.07.

The performance of AMD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0208 and a 90 day low of 0.0207. This means the 90 day average was 0.0207. The change for AMD to MOP was -0.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6271.491.6330.93921.786
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0831.7711.941.11625.892
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.8519.72
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macanese Pataca
1 AMD0.02070 MOP
5 AMD0.10349 MOP
10 AMD0.20697 MOP
20 AMD0.41395 MOP
50 AMD1.03487 MOP
100 AMD2.06974 MOP
250 AMD5.17435 MOP
500 AMD10.34870 MOP
1000 AMD20.69740 MOP
2000 AMD41.39480 MOP
5000 AMD103.48700 MOP
10000 AMD206.97400 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Armenian Dram
1 MOP48.31530 AMD
5 MOP241.57650 AMD
10 MOP483.15300 AMD
20 MOP966.30600 AMD
50 MOP2,415.76500 AMD
100 MOP4,831.53000 AMD
250 MOP12,078.82500 AMD
500 MOP24,157.65000 AMD
1000 MOP48,315.30000 AMD
2000 MOP96,630.60000 AMD
5000 MOP241,576.50000 AMD
10000 MOP483,153.00000 AMD