Armenian dram to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Macanese patacas is currently 0.021 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.095% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 0.021 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.021 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.